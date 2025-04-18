Kailash Mansarovar Yatra To Resume After Five-Year Suspension

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will resume in 2025 after a five-year suspension, marking an important development in improving India-China relations. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that preparations are underway, stating, "We will soon issue a public notice regarding it, and there is a strong possibility that the yatra will begin shortly."

The pilgrimage had been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and escalating border tensions following the Galwan Valley clash. The breakthrough came after productive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan in October 2024, which led to disengagement agreements in critical Eastern Ladakh areas including Depsang and Demchok.

Indian officials are currently reviewing potential routes for the pilgrimage. While the traditional Lipulekh pass route remains an option, sources indicate that a path via Demchok might be considered following security assessments. When questioned about specific route details, Jaiswal indicated that comprehensive information would be shared with the public soon.

The timing of the yatra's resumption coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and China. The matter gained momentum during discussions between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the G-20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro in November 2024, with final arrangements confirmed during high-level diplomatic meetings in January 2025.