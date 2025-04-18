Live
- iPhone 17 Series Set to Launch in September with Slimmer Designs and Big Performance Boosts
- Why are snakes overlooked in wildlife counts, asks MP CM Mohan Yadav
- CM Revanth Reddy invites Japanese investors to Telangana, showcases growth potential at Tokyo roadshow
- Formula 1: We’ll see more of Hamilton's magic, predicts Russell
- TG EAPCET 2025 Exam Dates Announced: Full Schedule for Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy
- Biongevity Clinic in Dubai Revolutionises Longevity Science with Affordable Epigenetic Testing
- US Airstrikes Hit Yemen Oil Port, 30 Dead, 80 Injured: Houthis
- Who Should Avoid Eating Papaya
- India send 56-strong team to Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing C'ships in Jordan
- Tamil Nadu CM Defies BJP-AIADMK Alliance, Vows To Protect State's Political Independence
Kailash Mansarovar Yatra To Resume After Five-Year Suspension
India's sacred Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is set to resume in 2025 following improved India-China relations, with the MEA soon to release details after both nations reached agreements on border issues.
The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will resume in 2025 after a five-year suspension, marking an important development in improving India-China relations. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that preparations are underway, stating, "We will soon issue a public notice regarding it, and there is a strong possibility that the yatra will begin shortly."
The pilgrimage had been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and escalating border tensions following the Galwan Valley clash. The breakthrough came after productive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan in October 2024, which led to disengagement agreements in critical Eastern Ladakh areas including Depsang and Demchok.
Indian officials are currently reviewing potential routes for the pilgrimage. While the traditional Lipulekh pass route remains an option, sources indicate that a path via Demchok might be considered following security assessments. When questioned about specific route details, Jaiswal indicated that comprehensive information would be shared with the public soon.
The timing of the yatra's resumption coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and China. The matter gained momentum during discussions between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the G-20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro in November 2024, with final arrangements confirmed during high-level diplomatic meetings in January 2025.