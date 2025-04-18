  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra To Resume After Five-Year Suspension

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra To Resume After Five-Year Suspension
x
Highlights

India's sacred Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is set to resume in 2025 following improved India-China relations, with the MEA soon to release details after both nations reached agreements on border issues.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will resume in 2025 after a five-year suspension, marking an important development in improving India-China relations. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that preparations are underway, stating, "We will soon issue a public notice regarding it, and there is a strong possibility that the yatra will begin shortly."

The pilgrimage had been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and escalating border tensions following the Galwan Valley clash. The breakthrough came after productive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan in October 2024, which led to disengagement agreements in critical Eastern Ladakh areas including Depsang and Demchok.

Indian officials are currently reviewing potential routes for the pilgrimage. While the traditional Lipulekh pass route remains an option, sources indicate that a path via Demchok might be considered following security assessments. When questioned about specific route details, Jaiswal indicated that comprehensive information would be shared with the public soon.

The timing of the yatra's resumption coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and China. The matter gained momentum during discussions between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the G-20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro in November 2024, with final arrangements confirmed during high-level diplomatic meetings in January 2025.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick