Kalindi Exp hits cylinder placed on track; six detained

Kanpur/Lucknow: A major train accident was averted by an alert loco pilot as the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express was brought to a screeching halt after hitting an LPG cylinder placed on tracks in Kanpur, police said on Monday, adding a bottle of petrol and matchboxes were also found at the site hinting at a sabotage bid.

The incident occurred around 8.20 pm on Sunday when the Bhiwani-bound train was running at a high speed. An FIR has been registered and teams have been formed by multiple agencies including Uttar Pradesh's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the NIA to probe the matter, officials said. Kanpur police detained six persons, including two local history sheeters, in connection with the case and decided to form a Special Investigation Team, they said, adding it will also study if there are any similarities with the recent Sabarmati Express derailment in Kanpur.

