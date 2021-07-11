Kalyan Singh's health improving

Lucknow: The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, who is admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here, is improving, the hospital said on Sunday.

It said institute's Director Prof R K Dhiman is monitoring his treatment on a daily basis. "The vital parameters are under control. He is communicative with the staff engaged in his care.

The senior faculty of CCM, Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinology and Nephrology are taking rounds and are keeping a close watch on vital parameters and his daily investigations.

Today, he is better than yesterday," the SGPGI said in a statement issued here on Sunday. Singh, 89, has also been the governor of Rajasthan.