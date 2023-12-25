Live
- Vizag south constituency MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar pays tribute to actor Sobhan babu
- Visakha north constituency coordinator KK Raju briefs on Adudham Andhra to be launched tomorrow
- Delhi seeing 3-4 Covid cases every day: Saurabh Bharadwaj
- MVV Satyanarayana continues Padayatra in 12th ward in Visakhapatnam
- Gujarat: Ex-Cong MP booked for ‘defamatory’ remarks against PM Modi
- Telangana ministers campaign for INTUC in Singareni Collieries polls
- Karnataka: Under-construction building collapses in Bengaluru, two workers feared trapped
- CBSE cancels registration of 26 schools in Bihar over lack of facilities
- 71% of enterprises experimenting with real use cases for GenAI
- NASA unveils space security guide to bolster cybersecurity
Just In
Kamaal R. Khan nabbed in 2016 case from Mumbai airport; actor hints at 'murder plot'
Controversial Bollywood and Bhojpuri actor-producer Kamaal Rashid Khan on Monday was nabbed from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here when he was planning to catch a flight to Dubai.
He took to social media to highlight his plight, saying the Mumbai Police wanted him in a 2016 case and nabbed him when he was going to Dubai.
Khan said he was in Mumbai for the past one year and was attending the court regularly on all dates, and hinted at a plot to eliminate him.
"If I die in any circumstances in police station or in jail, so you all should know that it's a murder. And you all know, who is responsible," he said without taking any names. However, he alleged that Bollywood mega-star Salman Khan has blamed him for the purported failure of "Tiger-3" (2023).
Kamaal Khan has tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several media houses in his post.
In the past, Khan has been embroiled in several controversies for his remarks, tweets, film reviews against some other Bollywood celebrities, and even allegedly making communal utterances.