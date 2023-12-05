Kamal Nath Mulls Resignation As Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Amid Election Defeat

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath is set to attend the INDIA alliance meeting in Delhi on Wednesday, where he will also have a separate meeting with party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Sources suggest that Nath may consider tendering his resignation from the post following the party's significant defeat in the recent assembly elections.

The Madhya Pradesh assembly election results, declared on Sunday, revealed a landslide victory for the BJP, securing a two-thirds majority with 163 out of the state's 230 seats. In contrast, the Congress managed only 66 seats.

After the electoral setback, Kamal Nath engaged in a phone conversation with Rahul Gandhi to discuss the party's massive defeat. He has called for a meeting with all candidates to analyze the factors contributing to the unexpected loss in a state where victory seemed assured.

On Wednesday, Kamal Nath is scheduled to meet party president Mallikarjun Kharge separately. Following these discussions, he will assess whether to continue in his role as Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief. Sources indicate that the Congress leadership is displeased with Nath's comments about leaders from the INDIA bloc, particularly Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar, regarding seat-sharing disagreements.

Disagreements over seat allocation with the Samajwadi Party and JD(U) have reportedly caused friction within the opposition INDIA bloc, formed to challenge the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. While Kamal Nath did not agree to the proposed seat distribution, seeking more than what was offered, it has reportedly caused discontent among alliance leaders.

Additionally, the Congress leadership is reportedly dissatisfied with Kamal Nath's choice to meet Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday, instead of engaging with party leaders and workers. This development adds complexity to the political landscape in Madhya Pradesh, leaving the future leadership of the Congress in the state uncertain.