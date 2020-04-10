Kanika Kapoor to be quizzed after April 20

Lucknow : Kanika Kapoor, who was discharged from hospital on April 6 after being successfully treated for coronavirus, will be interrogated by the Uttar Pradesh Police after she completes the 14-day quarantine period, as advised by the doctors. The interrogation will take place after April 20 when she completes her quarantine period.

A case had been registered against the singer, last month, for hiding her travel history and attending lavish parties after returning from London on March 9. She was charged under IPC Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and Section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

A senior police official said that the police was drawing up a list of questions that the singer will be required to answer during the interrogation.