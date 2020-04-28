Kanpur new corona hotspot

Kanpur: With 33 more corona positive cases emerging in the past 24 hours, Kanpur is now a major COVID-19 hotspot in Uttar Pradesh after Agra.

The tally of corona positive cases in Kanpur is now 185 and the city has 25 hotspots. The new cases include 13 women and two policemen.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ashok Shukla, said on Monday, "The latest cases were detected from Bhannana Purwa area where 10 members of a family contracted the virus, while 10 cases were reported from the Colonelganj area.

There are 13 women who have corona virus. We have prepared a contact list of those who came in contact with them and now their tests would be conducted too."