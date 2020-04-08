Karnataka bans Shab-e-Barat,allows Karaga festival

Bengaluru: Even as the Karnataka government banned the observance of shab-e-barat, it has granted permission for the celebration of the annual Karaga festival with certain restrictions. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that not more than five people would participate in the event, which starts at the city's Sri Dharmarayana Swamy Temple, old Bengaluru. "Only 4-5 people will be allowed to be present during celebration of the festival at Sri Dharmarayana Swamy Temple," he said.

The event which is associated with the Thigala community attracts thousands of devotees every year. Shab-e-Barat is an Islamic festival, which is celebrated as a day of forgiveness or atonement. This year, it is scheduled to be held on April 9.

"It is hereby directed to all the managements not to allow any congregational prayers in the mosques and the management of the Muslim graveyards and dargahs throughout the state to suspend the visit of public on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat on Thursday," Karnataka government said in a statement. "No public shall be allowed to perform religious rituals in the Muslim graveyards and Dargahs and close all the gates," it added.