Karnataka Launches Online Marriage Registration: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Applauds Move

Karnataka has introduced a new online registration system for marriages in the state, launched by Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Thursday, February 15. The initiative aims to streamline the marriage registration process, offering convenience to applicants. Notably, the announcement garnered praise from BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who lauded it as a "welcome move".

In his tweet, Surya commended Krishna Byre Gowda for digitizing and simplifying the marriage registration process, enabling newlyweds to obtain their certificate from the comfort of their homes. He highlighted the significance of addressing the issue of numerous marriages going unregistered due to the cumbersome process of visiting government offices for certification.

Welcome move by Shri Krishna Byre Gowda for making the marriage registration process digital & citizen friendly, enabling newly weds receive certificate at comfort of their home.

The pilot project was initiated at the Malleswaram sub-registrar office in Bengaluru and showcased in a video shared by Krishna Byre Gowda. Couples can now furnish wedding invitations, videos, and Aadhaar authentication to secure their marriage certificate conveniently.



Gowda emphasized the elimination of the need for couples to physically visit the sub-registrar's office for registering marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act, portraying it as a step towards enhanced transparency and service delivery.

Additionally, the online application process for registering marriages under the Special Marriages Act has been implemented. However, couples opting for this route are still required to visit the sub-registrar's office for final registration after submitting all necessary documents online.

For those unwilling to provide Aadhaar authentication online, the option for offline registration remains available.

The video shared by Krishna Byre Gowda depicted him facilitating an online marriage registration process, with reports indicating that two registrations were completed on the launch day.

Earlier this month, the Karnataka government sanctioned amendments to the Hindu Marriage Registration Act, aiming to simplify procedures and pave the way for online registrations.