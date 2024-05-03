Live
- 10 pc discount for Mumbai Metro commuters on voting day in Mumbai
- Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Raebareli
- Congress releases special manifesto for Telangana, promises 23 guarantees
- Bad weather returns to UAE, several flights cancelled
- Don’t register voters for beneficiary schemes under guise of surveys
- KCR to resume bus yatra today at Ramagundam
- The 100 Movie Gathers Momentum by winning award at prestigious 14th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival Ahead of its Release
- Why no notice sent to PM over hate speech? KTR asks EC
- Gukesh takes giant leap in World ranking and ratings
- Kishan Reddy reviews booth committee work
iQoo launches discounts on devices
iQoo, a smartphone brand, unveileddiscount deals on smartphones like iQoo 11, iQoo Z9, iQoo Z7 Pro and iQoo Neo9 Pro during the Amazon Summer Sale Event starting from May 2 until May 7, 2024.Customers can avail instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 1,000 along with free Vivo earphones worth Rs 599 on iQoo Z9.
Also, instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 can be availed on the purchase of iQoo Neo 9 Pro. “Blending unparalleled performance, striking design, and flagship-level cameras, iQoo smartphones guarantee a power-packed experience for tech enthusiasts.
