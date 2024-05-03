iQoo launches discounts on devices

iQoo, a smartphone brand, unveileddiscount deals on smartphones like iQoo 11, iQoo Z9, iQoo Z7 Pro and iQoo Neo9 Pro during the Amazon Summer Sale Event starting from May 2 until May 7, 2024.Customers can avail instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 1,000 along with free Vivo earphones worth Rs 599 on iQoo Z9.

Also, instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 can be availed on the purchase of iQoo Neo 9 Pro. “Blending unparalleled performance, striking design, and flagship-level cameras, iQoo smartphones guarantee a power-packed experience for tech enthusiasts.

