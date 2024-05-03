Raghava Lawrence wins hearts with tractor donation to farmers

Raghava Lawrence, a multi-talented force in the Indian film industry, is known for his captivating dance moves, powerful acting, and skilled directing. But there's another side to Lawrence that deserves equal admiration - his unwavering commitment to social service.

Lawrence, who has carved a niche for himself in every aspect of filmmaking, consistently takes the initiative to uplift those in need. A true philanthropist at heart, Lawrence has once again garnered immense praise for his generous act.



On the auspicious occasion of Labour Day, Lawrence embarked on a remarkable journey, aptly titled ‘Service is God.’ He marked the beginning of this initiative by distributing a fleet of 10 tractors to farmers, the very backbone of our nation. This act of selfless giving has resonated deeply with people across the country, inspiring many to join this noble cause.



Taking to Twitter, Lawrence shared a heartfelt video message, stating, ‘Seva is God’ (Service is God). In the video, he expressed his joy at launching ‘Service is God’ on Labour Day. He pledged to provide 10 tractors, funded entirely by himself, to deserving farmers. Lawrence emphasised the importance of collective action, urging everyone to lend their support to this meaningful initiative.



Lawrence's powerful message resonated with netizens, who have showered him with praise on social media. The video has gone viral, with people applauding his commitment to social good. This act of generosity follows a series of good deeds by Lawrence, who has previously been known to support differently-abled individuals by converting two-wheelers into three-wheelers for their use.

