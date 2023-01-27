Karnataka's Kopal Get Worried After German National Tested Positive

During a weeklong trip to Hampi and the surrounding environs, a German tourist tested positive for covid-19 on January 25. The 33-year-old male patient's sample was then sent to Bengaluru in order to identify the variation.



The patient was tested in Sanapur village of Gangavathi taluk in Koppal after exhibiting symptoms associated with Covid-19. The German family was lodging at the Sanapur village guesthouse. The patient and his companion have spent the past week visiting renowned locations like Anegundi, Anjanadri, and Hampi.



The Covid-19 tests have been requested to be taken by the main contacts of the patient, his family, guides, homestay staff, and drivers. The patient's pal's test results were negative. All foreign visitors staying at Sanapur and other homestays in the nearby villages are being tested, and results are awaited. The administration geared up testing in the area.

The new case has sparked concern among the Sanapur villagers who have been staying indoors ever since the village was informed that a foreign tourist had tested positive.

Meanwhile, an official explaimed that after experiencing symptoms consistent with Covid-19 and testing positive, the patient went to the neighbourhood hospital. We thus performed tests on the patient's German-born acquaintance as well. Despite a negative test result, she is asked to remain in isolation. The patient's samples have been transported to Bengaluru, and we will be able to receive the full report in the following three days.