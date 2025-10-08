Live
Karur Stampede: Vijay’s TVK Approaches Supreme Court For Independent Probe Into Tragic Incident
Highlights
- Tamil actor Joseph Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has moved the Supreme Court seeking an independent probe into the September 27 Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives.
- The plea challenges the Madras High Court’s decision to assign the investigation to a Special Investigation Team (SIT).
The Supreme Court will hear on October 10 a petition filed by Tamil actor Joseph Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), requesting an independent investigation into the Karur stampede that took place on September 27, killing 41 people. The plea challenges the Madras High Court’s October 3 order directing a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Inspector General of Police (North Zone) Asra Garg to handle the case.
The TVK’s counsel mentioned the matter before Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, seeking an urgent listing. The Supreme Court said it will hear the plea alongside another petition filed by the father of a victim, who has contested the High Court’s refusal to transfer the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The High Court had earlier criticised Vijay, the event organisers, and party members for leaving the venue immediately after the tragedy. It stated that the political party failed to assist victims during the chaos, which involved several women and children.
The court also noted the absence of any public statement or expression of regret from TVK over the loss of lives, calling it a reflection of the party’s lack of accountability and disregard for human life. The single-judge order came shortly after a Division Bench of the Madurai Bench rejected a plea for a CBI probe into the stampede.
