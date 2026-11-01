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“Karvayi Hogi, Hogi, Hogi”: Rahul’s Threat Takes Centre Stage at Ramlila Maidan

In Short

The rally introduced a new element into the political narrative. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the CEC was not merely responsible for deleting 13 crore votes but had also removed one crore Hindu votes.

“Karvayi Hogi, Hogi, Hogi”
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“Karvayi Hogi, Hogi, Hogi”

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What began as a rally demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged vote theft has taken a new turn, with the opposition shifting its pitch to “Modi Hatao, Loktantra Bachao”.

The rally introduced a new element into the political narrative. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the CEC was not merely responsible for deleting 13 crore votes but had also removed one crore Hindu votes. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi echoed the charge. By bringing a communal angle into the controversy, the two leaders have indicated that this could become a major plank of their campaign. It remains to be seen how the BJP responds to this new strategy, particularly the attempt to question the integrity of the electoral rolls.

Another striking feature of the rally was the difference in the approach adopted by the opposition leaders. While Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Mehbooba Mufti and Rahul Gandhi directly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi more than the CEC, Akhilesh Yadav refrained from naming either Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Despite peppering his speech with sharp jibes and idioms, he struck a relatively restrained note.

Kharge alleged that the CEC was hiding somewhere and declared that the opposition would track him down and punish him, wherever he might be. He accused the BJP of winning elections in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and other states through vote theft.

“Jab Modi Jayega, Tabhi Democracy Bachega,” he declared, giving the rally the slogan “Loktantra Bachao”.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the BJP was nervous because it had realised that people were no longer with it. He cited the results of the Kashi MLC election as an indication of the changing political mood, saying that those who came to power through Kashi would now have to leave Kashi. All the tricks of the so-called double-engine government had failed, he said, alleging that the BJP had to rely on the CEC to win elections through vote theft, including in West Bengal.

Recalling the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Akhilesh said the Samajwadi Party had submitted several affidavits to the CEC detailing alleged electoral irregularities but the commission had failed to act. Now that people had understood the BJP's game plan, the ruling party was nervous, he claimed.

Taking another swipe at the BJP, Akhilesh said that, according to the ruling party, only those who supported it should remain on the electoral rolls. Explaining why the opposition had chosen Ramlila Maidan for the rally, he said it was a place from where sinners had to disappear. He described the venue as the opposition's “Haldighati” in its battle to protect democracy.

He also raised the issue of “Chand Chori”, apparently seeking to revive a controversy that has so far failed to make much political impact. Other leaders, including Mehbooba Mufti, spoke about restoring full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. At one point, the rally appeared to be turning into a mixed bag of demands and political grievances.

Mamata Banerjee appeared particularly bitter over her party's defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections. She insisted that voters had not defeated her but that the CEC had done so through alleged vote theft. Predicting that Gyanesh Kumar would eventually disappear from the scene, she broke into a nursery rhyme: “Gyanesh, Gyanesh, Yes Papa, Vote Chori, Yes Papa…”. Raising her voice, she shouted, “Democracy loot liya, Counting loot liya.”

Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, warned that his “Mohabbat ki Dukan” was about to open. He said the country wanted love, not hatred, accusing Modi, Amit Shah and the RSS of spreading hatred. He described the CEC's alleged role in electoral manipulation as “rarest of rare treason” and asserted that nobody could save him from facing the consequences.

The LoP maintained that he had no personal animosity towards Modi, Amit Shah or Gyanesh Kumar. Protecting the voice of the people was his “dharm”, he said, adding that this required the removal of the Modi government.

He also alleged that industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani had captured the country's infrastructure. Even the drones seen over Ramlila Maidan, he claimed, belonged to Adani. He accused the industrialist of gaining control over airports, the power sector, educational institutions and other key areas, insisting that such a situation was unacceptable.

Taking a jibe at the BJP's counter-slogan, “Modi Kahin Nahi Jayega”, Rahul said Modi could not go anywhere and that the opposition would not allow him to escape accountability. After Gyanesh Kumar, it would be the turn of others to face legal consequences, he warned, adding that they too would not be able to escape.

“We are not anarchists, but we cannot remain silent when democracy is under attack,” Rahul said, insisting that the opposition did not hate its political rivals.

He also spoke of his vision of a country where everyone could participate in “Shiv Tandav”.

Gowri V
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gowri V

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A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

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Rahul GandhiINDIA Bloc RallyRamlila MaidanVote Theft AllegationsGyanesh Kumar
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