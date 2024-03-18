Live
- Eknath Shinde terms INDIA bloc's Mumbai rally as 'flop show'
- Scheffler overcomes pain in the neck to defend Players title as Theegala record top-10 finish
- Russia to scrap contracts of Nepalese nationals who joined Russian Army: Deputy Nepal PM
- CMFRI launches mobile App to encourage citizen science initiative in marine fisheries research
- Online Chikitsa Mitra’s free health camp benefits over 100 rural women
- Holi 2024: Why Flintstone Is Used For Holika Dahan In Ujjain’s Singhpur
- PM Modi launches scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi over 'Shakti' remark
- Over 60,000 cops, 145 CAPF companies to man security during LS polls in Telangana: CEO Vikas Raj
- COMEDK - Karnataka's Premier Engineering Entrance Exam Opens Applications
- Nara Lokesh vows to make Mangalagiri a care of address for development, if voted TDP to power
Just In
Kashi Vishwanath Dham records all-time high footfall of devotees
More than five lakh devotees of Lord Shiva visited the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham temple on March 17, setting a record especially given that this is not a festival season.
Varanasi: More than five lakh devotees of Lord Shiva visited the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham temple on March 17, setting a record especially given that this is not a festival season.
Lakhs of devotees gather here for darshan during festivals in the month of Sawan and on Shivratri, but such a heavy footfall has never been seen before on a non-festival day.
Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, said that on March 17, a new record of the highest daily number of visitors on a normal day was established.
“A total of 5,03,024 visitors visited the temple on this day. Before the inauguration of the temple corridor, on normal days, the number of devotees used to be around 20 to 30 thousand, whereas after the inauguration, the number of devotees has increased to 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh,” he said.
According to an official release, after the transformation of the Kashi Vishwanath temple complex from about three thousand square feet to a huge area of about five lakh square feet, devotees are flocking to the Dham for darshan.
Pradeep Rai, Secretary, Travel Agent Association of India (TAAI), Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, said that tourists are getting maximum interest for the two-way circuit of Ayodhya and Kashi.
In both religious cities, maximum number of tourists are coming during weekends.