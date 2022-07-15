Kashipur in grip of diarrhoea?

Rayagada: Three persons died on Thursday night and more than a dozen are suffering from diarrhoea in various villages in Kashipur block in Rayagada district bringing the memories of 1972 when many died, like flies, in the district.

The dead from Jhodia Sahi are: Sarojini Jhodia (25), Rajani Jhodia (12), and AnjoJhodia (22). During the last one week six people have lost their lives. More than 20 are undergoing treatment at Tikiri, Kashipur health centres and at the district headquarters hospital at Rayagada. One team of doctors has been sent to control the situation.

In Kashipur block Dudukabahal panchayat a woman, Sabita Nayak, has died. More than 12 are getting treatment in the health centres. They include four at Sankarda panchayat Gorighati, two in Maikanch panchayat Kakiripada and one in Tikiri Bandh Sahi.

The CDMO said he was on tour, came on Friday and will be making arrangements