Kashmir Marathon: Sher Singh, Tamsi Singh get titles

Srinagar: Sher Singh and Tamsi Singh on Sunday won the men's and women's full-marathon races (42 km), respectively, in the inaugural Kashmir Marathon, the Valley's first international athletic event in which nearly 2,000 athletes from various parts of the country and abroad took part. In the 18-35 age category, Sher Singh clocked 2:23:22 to emerge the winner, one minute and 42 seconds ahead of second-placed Mann Singh.

In the women's event in the same age group, Tamsi Singh finished with a timing of 3:03:25, while Bhagirathi Bisht finished a close second clocking 3:04:11.

J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha gave away the prizes to the winners. The event which saw the participation of elite long-distance runners from India, Europe and Africa was held in two categories -- full-marathon (42 km) and half-marathon (21 km).