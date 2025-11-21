  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

Kashmir Times’ Jammu office raided by police

  • Created On:  21 Nov 2025 10:59 AM IST
Kashmir Times’ Jammu office raided by police
X

The State Investigation Agency of the Jammu and Kashmir Police raided the office of the Kashmir Times here on Thursday for allegedly promoting activities against the country.

An official said that a case has been registered against the newspaper for “glorification of activities inimical to the interests of the country.”

SIA sleuths conducted a thorough search of the newspaper’s premises and computers, the official said.

The case has been registered against the publication and its promoters, and they are likely to be questioned.

Tags

Jammu and Kashmir PoliceState Investigation AgencyKashmir Times RaidAnti-national Activities CaseMedia Surveillance in India

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

HRDS to make 133 houses for shelling affected families in Poonch: J&K LG

HRDS to make 133 houses for shelling affected families in Poonch: J&K LG

National News

More
Share it
X