Kejri holds 'Mann Ki Baat'

Amritsar: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said after many years, Punjab is going to get an honest chief minister and asserted that his party will also give an honest government to the state. Accompanied by chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal said this at a roadshow organised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to thank the voters of Punjab for its landslide victory in the just-concluded state Assembly polls. The AAP registered a massive victory in the Punjab polls by winning 92 of the 117 Assembly seats in the state.

"Tussi kamaal kar dita.... I love you Punjab," Kejriwal said thanking the voters. "I am happy that after many years, Punjab is going to get an honest chief minister. He (Mann) is fiercely honest. An honest government will be formed," he added.

The Delhi chief minister said every single penny from the government's coffers will be spent on the people of the state. "We will honour all the promises that we have made to people," he said. Kejriwal also said if any leader or MLA of the AAP is found to be indulging in anything wrong, he will be put behind bars. He noted that the people of Punjab ensured that seasoned leaders like Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Singh Channi and Bikram Singh Majithia tasted defeat in the polls.

The road show started from Kachehri Chowk and AAP supporters showered flower petals on both Kejriwal and Mann who stood atop an open vehicle. Newly-elected MLAs were also part of the road show. Holding the tricolour and party flags, AAP supporters, including several elderly people and women, from different parts of the state came to Amritsar to witness the road show.

"We are very happy that the AAP has come to power. Now, Punjab will become prosperous once again," said a youth who came from Jaitu in Faridkot. Another party supporter who came from Ajnala in Amritsar said, "People were disenchanted with the traditional political parties and they saw the AAP as a ray of hope for giving a new direction to Punjab."

Mann said, "The AAP win will be written in history in golden words. You all have voted for yourselves, you have voted for your children, for your elders, for the farmers, for good food, and for a quality life. You have defeated the people who have looted the country for the past 70 years.

Earlier, Kejriwal along with Mann paid obeisance at the Golden temple, Jallianwala Bagh memorial , Durgiana Mandir and Sri Ram Tirath Mandir here.