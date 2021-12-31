Kejri leads AAP's victory march in Chandigarh

Chandigarh/New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday led a "victory" march here over his party's performance in the recently held Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls.

He also administered an oath to the AAP's 14 newly elected municipal councillors to serve the people of Chandigarh, not indulge in any wrongdoing and never leave and betray the AAP.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls threw up a hung verdict, with the AAP winning 14 out of 35 wards and the BJP bagging 12. The Congress got eight seats and the Shiromani Akali Dal one. The Chandigarh MC results were announced on December 27. During the march, AAP's Punjab unit president Bhagwant Mann, the party's Punjab co-in-charge Raghav Chadha, Pardeep Chhabra and the newly elected municipal councillors were also present. Kejriwal thanked the people of Chandigarh for the poll results, and said they haPurna Singhve done a "miracle".