Kejriwal alleges BJP trying to take control of Delhi through ordinance

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Tuesday that the BJP is attempting to take control of Delhi through its ordinance.



Kejriwal criticised the Central government for its ordinance, and the misuse of the recently set up National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA).



Kejriwal said the ordinance grants excessive power to bureaucrats, surpassing that of ministers, the Chief Minister, and the Cabinet.



"One of the alarming consequences of this ordinance is that the final decision-making authority will now rest with department secretaries, rather than the elected representatives.

"The secretary can overrule the minister's decision in every department. Furthermore, the Chief Secretary will be positioned above the Cabinet, giving him the authority to determine which decisions made by the Cabinet are correct," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also alleged that in an apparent attempt to subvert the will of the people, two officers have been appointed above the Chief Minister to overturn the decisions in the NCCSA.

"No proposal can be brought to the Cabinet without the consent of these officers. This move effectively places all decision-making power in the hands of the officers under the direct control of the Central government," Kejriwal alleged.

Kejriwal also claimed that the NCCSA is a farce, since the decisions to be made under it are already determined by the Centre, which is 'cunningly' attempting to take control of Delhi through this body, despite facing defeat in the Assembly elections.

"We first need to understand what the Centre is trying to do through this ordinance. After losing the Assembly elections for three consecutive times in Delhi, the BJP-led Central government is now attempting to take control of the city through this ordinance," he said.

Kejriwal added that the provisions of the ordinance give the government officers the authority to override the decisions of the Cabinet.

"The Central government has included several provisions in this ordinance, through which a Centre-appointed government officer reviews every decision made by the elected government of Delhi.

"A government officer will now even vet the decisions of the Delhi Cabinet. Therefore, in each department of the government, the Centre-appointed officer, and not the minister, will be the highest authority," the Chief Minister said.