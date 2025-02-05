Kejriwal casts his vote, urges Delhi voters to choose development

New Delhi: AAP National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cast his vote on Wednesday for the Delhi Assembly Elections.

Accompanied by his family, Kejriwal chose to walk from his residence to the Lady Irwin School polling station to cast his vote, highlighting his personal commitment to the democratic process.

Ahead of his visit to the polling booth, Kejriwal took to social media platform X, urging the people of Delhi to vote for a brighter future for their children.

In his post, he wrote, "Dear Delhiites, today is the day to vote. Your vote is not just a button, it is the foundation of your children's bright future. It is an opportunity to provide good schools, excellent hospitals and a respectable life to every family."

Emphasising the importance of this election, Kejriwal encouraged voters to stand against divisive politics.

"Today we have to defeat the politics of lies, hatred and fear and make truth, development and honesty win. Vote yourself and also inspire your family, friends and neighbours," he added in his message.

Meanwhile, voting, which began early in the morning, will continue until 6 p.m. Authorities have heightened security at nearly 3,000 sensitive polling booths, deploying 220 paramilitary force companies, 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, and 19,000 Home Guards. Drone surveillance and Quick Reaction Teams have been stationed to ensure law and order.

The elections will determine whether the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) retains its stronghold, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stages a comeback, or the Congress re-emerges as a contender. The results will be declared on February 8.