  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Kejriwal gets 6th summons from ED

Kejriwal gets 6th summons from ED
x
Highlights

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has issued the sixth summons to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning him in the excise...

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has issued the sixth summons to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning him in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, official sources said on Wednesday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X