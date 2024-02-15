Live
- Allu Arjun off to Berlin for a special reason
- Gudivada Amarnath inaugurates AP MSME One Website
- Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan hold meetings with two Godavari district leaders at Mangalagiri
- Apple Vision Pro Faces Backlash: Users Seek Refunds Despite High Praise
- AP govt. to honour Village volunteers from today, increases cash prizes
- Dept of Journalism and Mass Communication, OU, to host national-level short film festival
- Hyderabad: City police auctions 1,640 vehicles
- M.V.V. Satyanarayana lays foundation stones for various development projects in the 13th Ward
- Government's Mission is the Welfare of Farmers, Says AP Deputy CM Kottu
- Vijayawada: Battle-hardened duo gears up for fight in Jaggaiahpet
Kejriwal gets 6th summons from ED
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has issued the sixth summons to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning him in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, official sources said on Wednesday.
