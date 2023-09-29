Kejriwal Launched Winter Action Plan

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, the country's chief minister, on Friday held a news conference to provide environmental relief to the citizens of the country's capital, Delhi. He unveiled today the Delhi Winter Plan to reduce the capital's deadly pollution as winter approaches. He stated that the Winter Action Plan will be implemented on 15 points. In Delhi, 13 hotspots have been identified. A separate plan has been made for all this.

In order to reduce automotive emissions, the PUC certificate will be reviewed. To comply with the management of 10 year old diesel cars and 15 year old petrol vehicles, 385 teams have been constituted. Special teams will be deployed in 90 sites to alleviate traffic congestion, and people will be advised in advance to use other routes. There will be a prohibition on open garbage burning. To ensure that garbage is not burnt at open places, 611 teams have been formed.

For the past three years, Biotic Composer has been sprayed free of charge to combat stubble. Last year, 4400 acres were sprayed. This year, about 5000 acres of land will be sprayed for free. There is a strategy in place to monitor the building site on a regular basis in order to limit dust pollution. For this, 591 teams have been created. The installation of 82 road cleaning equipment is underway. For water sprinklers, 530 machines are being installed. On the roadways, 258 mobile anti-smoking water sprinklers are being deployed.

To combat industrial pollution, 66 teams have been formed to ensure that industrial units do not use unauthorized and polluting fuel. A green war room will be built that will be monitored 24 hours a day. The Green War Room is going to start on October 3rd. An expert team of nine people has been assembled for this purpose.

A real-time source feasibility study is now underway. Fireworks will be prohibited, as they were last year. Within Delhi, 75 percent of the trees have been planted as part of the tree planting effort. The second phase will begin on October 15. To minimize contamination caused by e-waste, a 20-acre e-waste park would be built in Holambi Kalan. There will be a public awareness campaign. The Grade Response Action Plan will be implemented. Communication will take place with the Commission for Air Quality Management and the NCR states.