Kejriwal misleading sanitation workers on house ownership: Delhi BJP

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday launched a blistering attack on AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying he is now selling the dream of owning a house to gullible sanitation workers in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, Sachdeva said Kejriwal has tried to serve lies to the people of Delhi over the last 12 years and this time he is misleading sanitation workers by claiming that if the Central government provides land, he will build flats for them after their retirement.

The Delhi BJP chief mentioned that the Central government had built flats for the economically weaker sections in Delhi at a cost of Rs 2,415 crore but, in the past 10 years, the Arvind Kejriwal government failed to ensure that the benefits of these flats reach the poor.

The Central government’s contribution was Rs 1,108.85 crore, while the Delhi government’s contribution was Rs 992 crore for building the 52,344 flats.

These flats were to be distributed to beneficiaries who were supposed to pay just a part of their cost - Rs 314 crore. These flats were located in areas such as Girpur, Dwarka, Sultanpuri, Bawana, Bhalswa and Baprola, he said.

Sachdeva said although the flats were ready, Kejriwal seized the entire file and insisted that the flats would not be handed over unless they were named under the Chief Minister Housing Scheme, even though more than half of the funds came from the Central government.

The Delhi BJP chief said these flats have now become ruins due to Kejriwal’s obstinacy, as he insisted that his photo be placed on the flats.

The Central government had suggested that Kejriwal take back the funds, stating that the government had provided free or low-cost homes to four crore people through the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme, and would also do the same for Delhi, but Kejriwal did not agree, the city BJP chief said.

When it came to repairing the flats, both departments of the Delhi government, DUSIB and DSIDC, requested nearly Rs 220 crore from Kejriwal. However, in 2023, Kejriwal only allocated Rs 1 lakh and then claimed there were no funds, said Sachdeva.

He said with elections coming up, Kejriwal will make new announcements every day.

Sachdeva said Kejriwal has still not explained how the former Chief Minister’s income grew by 40 per cent in 2020-21 and how private individuals gave AAP leader Manish Sisodia loans of Rs 86 lakh, Rs 58 lakh, and Rs 10 lakh, virtually without any conditions.