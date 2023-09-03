Kejriwal questions Centre's one nation, one election concept

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday questioned Centre's 'one nation, one election concept and forming a panel to implement it.

Kejriwal said that country needed 'one nation, one education' and not 'one nation, one election'.

"What is essential for the country? One nation, one election or One nation, one education (equal quality education for all, rich or poor) One nation, one healthcare (equal access to quality healthcare for all, rich or poor) What will the common person gain from 'One nation, one election'," Kejriwal posted on X.





देश के लिए क्या ज़रूरी है?



वन नेशन वन इलेक्शन



या



वन नेशन वन एजुकेशन (अमीर हो या गरीब, सबको एक जैसी अच्छी शिक्षा)



वन नेशन वन इलाज (अमीर हो या गरीब, सबको एक जैसा अच्छा इलाज)



आम आदमी को वन नेशन वन इलेक्शन से क्या मिलेगा? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 3, 2023

The BJP-led government formed an eight-member committee to examine the 'One Nation, One Election' with former President Ram Nath Kovind as its chairman and Home Minister Amit Shah and others as its member.

Earlier, AAP Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj had said that BJP was doing it to divert the attention from Hindenburg report 2.0. "I am very convinced that this is just a debate to deflect from the real issue of Hindenburg report 2.0. The Central Govt is scared of growing popularity & footprints of INDIA alliance and may push for early elections," Bhardwaj had said.