Kejriwal quits as Delhi CM

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party led by its Chief Minister-designate Atishi staked claim to form a new government in Delhi on Tuesday shortly after Arvind Kejriwal resigned from the post, an effort seen as a bold gambit to seize the initiative ahead of Assembly elections due in five months.

"I will work with one goal for the next few months… to bring back Kejriwal as the Chief Minister,” said the 43-year-old, who is set to be Delhi’s third woman Chief Minister after Congress’ Sheila Dikshit and BJP’s Sushma Swaraj. It was confirmation if any were needed that Kejriwal’s grip on the party remains firm and this move is aimed at giving him space to set the agenda.

Beset by charges of corruption over the excise scam and released from jail last week, the AAP supremo submitted his resignation to Lt Governor V K Saxena in the evening, virtually seeking a referendum on his “politics of honesty”.

Though Atishi was a frontrunner for the post and considered close to both Kejriwal and his second in command Manish Sisodia, the speculation over who would succeed him was intense. Ending the debate, Kejriwal proposed the name of the Kalkaji legislator at a meeting of the AAP legislative party and it was accepted unanimously.

Up next, the LG will forward Kejriwal’s resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu for her acceptance. He will also send Atishi’s letter to form a new government for the president’s nod, an official said.

Once the resignation is accepted, the LG will invite Atishi to form government and give a date for the oath taking ceremony, the official said, adding that the process may take a few days.

The new Chief Minister will prove majority of her government in the Delhi Assembly, a session of which has been called by the ruling AAP dispensation on September 26-27.

Atishi, who holds 14 portfolios, including Finance, Education and Revenue, was amongst those holding the fort while Kejriwal was in jail.

“We have staked claim to form a new government. I will protect the interests of Delhi people,” she told reporters after Kejriwal’s meeting with the LG.

She alleged that Kejriwal, who she sees as her mentor, was facing false charges and being targeted by the Central government’s probe agencies.

“The Supreme Court not only granted him bail but also made harsh remarks against the Centre and its probe agencies calling them a caged parrot,” she added.