Kejriwal reacted to the raid on Sanjay Singh's house

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal responded to the raid on the house of Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. We had been watching the liquor scam for a year, he said. Nothing has been found. These people have conducted several raids. Nothing has been discovered as of yet in the liquor scam.He stated that nothing was discovered at Sanjay Singh's home. All of this is taking place in the aftermath of his defeat in the approaching elections. As the election approaches, all of these agencies will be actively involved.

According to the CM, there has been a lot of talk about the so-called liquor scam over the last year, but they have not received a single penny. More than 1,000 raids were carried out, and there was no recovery from anywhere. They claim that there was classroom fraud, a bus purchase scam, and that everything was probed. Nothing will be found in Sanjay Singh's house either.He stated that elections are coming up next year and that they (the BJP) believe they will lose, so this seems to be the desperate efforts of a losing man.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Wednesday that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had "targeted" its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh because he had highlighted problems with the Adani Group in Parliament.The party was reacting to ED raids on Singh's premises in connection with a money laundering case involving the Delhi Excise Policy. According to AAP spokesman Reena Gupta, "Sanjay Singh has been asking questions about the Adani issue, so raids are being conducted at his residence." The central agencies did not get anything before and will not receive anything today. They searched the homes of several journalists yesterday, and today they are searching Sanjay Singh's home.

Sanjay Singh's father, Dinesh Singh, said that his son is cooperating with ED. He said they were doing their work. I don't know the exact time, but they came to raid around 7.30 in the morning. I told the ED officials that they can search till late at night; we don't want them to come again and again.There are allegations that the Delhi government's excise policy for granting licenses to liquor traders for the financial year 2021–22 promoted factionalism and benefited some dealers, who allegedly paid bribes for it. AAP has denied these allegations.

This policy was withdrawn when the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi advised that the incident be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Following a CBI investigation's suggestion, the ED filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Singh has urged that the charges against Adani Group be investigated. The US-based firm 'Hindenberg Research' accused Adani Group of financial irregularities and share price manipulation. All of the charges have been refuted by the Adani Group.