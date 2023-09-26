Kejriwal recalls ex-PM Manmohan Singh's dedication on his 91st birthday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday greeted former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his 91st birthday and recalled his dedication.

Kejriwal said that Dr Singh's "dedication and commitment to our country, constitution and democracy continued to inspire them.





Birthday greetings to former Prime Minister, Shri Manmohan Singh ji. Your unwavering dedication and commitment to our country, constitution and democracy continue to inspire us all. Wishing you good health, happiness and a long life ahead. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 26, 2023

"Birthday greetings to former Prime Minister, Shri Manmohan Singh ji. Your unwavering dedication and commitment to our country, constitution and democracy continue to inspire us all. Wishing you good health, happiness and a long life ahead," Kejriwal posted on X.

Singh, two-time Prime Minister during 2004 to 2014, had attended the Parliament's Special Session while seated on a wheelchair. He attended Rajya Sabha proceedings on the last day in old Parliament building.

He had also attended the Parliament proceedings during the Monsoon Session when a debate over the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 took place.

The former Prime Minister was born on September 26, 1932. He served as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from 1982-1985 and was the Minister of Finance in P.V. Narasimha Rao's government. He was one of those responsible for the economic liberalisation of India in 1991. He introduced economic reforms that moved India towards liberalisation and ended the 'license raj'.