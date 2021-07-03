Kejriwal reviews peak power demand in Delhi

With the national capital witnessing peak power demand due to scorching summer heat, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reviewed the situation with officials on Saturday.

"Had a review meeting with the officials of the electricity department and power distribution companies. Discussed in detail the current status of power supply in Delhi amidst the peak demand for electricity in the capital," Kejriwal tweeted after the meeting.



On Friday, Delhi had recorded a peak power demand of 7,323 mega watts (MW), the highest since 2019. However, the officials in the power department of Delhi government claimed increased power supply could be managed without any power cuts.



According to officials, Delhi's highest peak power demand was recorded at 7,409 MW on July 2, 2019.



As the summer continued to its peak, Delhi recorded peak power demands of 6,921 MW on Wednesday and 7,026 MW on Thursday.



Friday was also the second time in two years that peak power demand in Delhi crossed the 7,000-mark.



On June 29 last year, Delhi's peak power demand was recorded at 6,314 MW.



In 2018, the peak demand was 7,016 MW, which was recorded on July 10 as per government records.