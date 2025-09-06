Kejriwal visits flood relief camp, decries delays in government aid

New Delhi: The flood situation in Delhi has forced thousands of families from Yamuna’s banks into relief camps, but the facilities provided there have come under sharp criticism from residents. People staying in these camps say they are battling hunger, lack of clean drinking water, poor sanitation, and nights spent without proper shelter.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Shastri Park relief camp on Friday, four days after the floodwaters displaced large numbers of people. He interacted with families and listened to their concerns. Many told him that basic arrangements were missing, tents were inadequate, and in some cases, residents had no option but to sleep out in the open during heavy rains.

Speaking to the media after his visit, Kejriwal described the situation as alarming. He said, “People in Delhi’s coastal areas are in extremely difficult conditions.

They told me there is no proper arrangement of food or water, and many have been forced to spend the night under the rain. I appeal to the Delhi government to immediately provide relief to the affected families and urge the central government to step in with urgent measures for flood-hit areas across North India.”

The Aam Aadmi Party also targeted the current administration over the state of relief work. Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj posted on social media that people were comparing the present situation with the past, when, according to them, arrangements were more effective. He alleged that despite the presence of a “four-engine BJP government,” people are suffering without electricity, food supplies, or mosquito control. He claimed tents were only set up after MLA Kuldeep Kumar highlighted the issue on social media.