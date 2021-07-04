Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, bats for 'Bharat Ratna' for doctors

New Delhi, July 4: Amid the Covid-19 pandemic when hundreds of doctors lost their lives while serving in hospitals and other healthcare centres in India, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the country's highest civilian award 'Bharat Ratna' should be given this year to Indian doctors.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, Kejriwal has stated that people of India want to award Indian doctors with Bharat Ratna this year.

"Indian Doctors should receive Bharat Ratna this year. 'Indian Doctor' means all doctors, nurses and paramedics. It will be a true homage to all martyred doctors. It will be an honour of those who have been serving without caring for their lives and families. The whole country will be glad if Bharat Ranta is given to doctors," Kejriwal said in the letter.

Kejriwal's letter further read, "If there is no rule to award 'Bharat Ratna' to a group, then I would request you to change the rule. All people of India are grateful to the doctors and they will be happy if Bharat Ratna is given to doctors."

As per the Indian Medical Association (IMA), around 800 doctors have sacrificed their lives while serving during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic across the nation, of which maximum 128 doctors lost their lives in Delhi, followed by Bihar - 115, and around 80 doctors have died in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the IMA, 748 doctors had died in the first wave of the pandemic.