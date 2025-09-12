Kerala: Binoy Viswam unanimously re-elected as CPI State Secretary

Kollam: Incumbent CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam was unanimously re-elected to the post at the party’s three-day state conference held in Kerala’s Kollam.

The conference, which concludes on Friday evening with the customary party rally, endorsed Viswam for another term, marking continuity in the party’s leadership.

Viswam, a former state minister and one-term Rajya Sabha member, had taken over as CPI state secretary in 2023 following the sudden demise of his predecessor Kanam Rajendran.

Initially nominated to fill the void left by Rajendran’s passing, Viswam now enjoys the full backing of the state unit.

Speaking after his re-election, Viswam, who will turn 70 in November, described the conference as “successful in all respects.” He added, “The party continues to be as united as ever, and the meeting gave the nod for me to continue. I have agreed to do the same.”

However, the unanimity of his election did not shield him from criticism within the party.

During the deliberations, several delegates expressed concern over CPI being sidelined at times by its larger ally, the CPI(M), which leads the ruling Left Democratic Front under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Critics argued that Viswam has not been assertive enough in countering the CPI(M)’s “big brother” attitude.

The CPI also faced sharp words from outside the party.

Just ahead of Viswam’s re-election, senior Congress leader Cherian Philip accused CPI leaders of having become “mere tenants in the CPI(M)’s courtyard,” losing their independent political identity.

He added that discontent within CPI ranks was largely directed at Chief Minister Vijayan, with many accusing him of negligence and flawed policing policies, while failing to acknowledge the legacy of CPI stalwarts like former Chief Minister C. Achutha Menon.

Despite such criticism, Viswam’s mandate is clear. He now faces the immediate challenge of leading the CPI through upcoming local body elections and, more crucially, the state assembly polls early next year.

How effectively he asserts CPI’s relevance within the Left bloc will determine both his leadership standing and the party’s political fortunes in Kerala.