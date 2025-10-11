Kerala CM Vijayan underlines cyber security as key to national safety

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted the state’s growing role as a national and global hub for cyber security during his address on Saturday at a conference on cyber security awareness, policy and innovation, an official said on Saturday.

The event brought together experts, law enforcement officials, researchers, and industry innovators from over twenty countries.

Speaking at Cocon 2025, a premier conference on cyber security awareness, policy, and innovation, CM Vijayan underscored the link between cyber security and national security, emphasizing its importance for economic stability, citizen safety, and state sovereignty.

“As governance becomes increasingly digital, governments must be equipped to tackle cyber attacks and cyber crimes. Cyber security is a concern not only for the public or industry, but also for law enforcement and governments,” he said.

The Chief Minister noted that this year’s conference builds on Kerala’s pioneering efforts in cyber capacity building and child protection technologies, positioning the state at the forefront of discussions on artificial intelligence, digital forensics, and public-sector cyber resilience.

Training sessions at the event provide hands-on experience in areas including Windows kernel exploitation, multi-cloud security, offensive OSINT, telecom and automotive cyber security, and red-team operations, aimed at strengthening investigative and technical capabilities of India’s cyber workforce.

Cocon 2025 also introduced the RC Engineering Village, an innovation zone dedicated to radio-frequency, drone, and telemetry applications, with demonstrations on unmanned aerial systems, signal interception, and counter-drone technologies.

The initiative engages students from engineering institutions, fostering practical skills relevant to national security.

Vijayan praised Kerala Police for its innovative cyber projects such as Cyberdome, Drone Forensic Lab, the Countering Child Sexual Exploitation Cell, CCTNS, and Pol-App, noting that these have gained global recognition.

He stressed the need for public awareness, particularly among children and youth, to prevent cyber crimes.

Highlighting the conference's role as a platform for collaboration, he said it brings together government organisations, law enforcement agencies, academia, research institutions, and industry leaders to devise strategies for safer cyber environments.

“We aim to conceive new and innovative countermeasures against cyber threats and ensure better, foolproof security for our digital resources,” he said. CM Vijayan expressed confidence that Cocon 2025 will strengthen Kerala’s position as a leader in cyber security and benefit participants from India and abroad, fostering collaboration toward a safer digital world.