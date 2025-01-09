  • Menu
Kerala Government Approves Rs 778-Crore Sabarimala Master Plan For Holistic Development

Highlights

  • The Kerala government has sanctioned the Sabarimala Master Plan, detailing a phased development of Sannidhanam, Pampa, and the Truck Route.
  • Total estimated cost: Rs 778.17 crore.

The Kerala state government has approved the ambitious Sabarimala Master Plan, a detailed roadmap for the comprehensive development of key areas, including Sannidhanam, Pampa, and the Truck Route.

The Sannidhanam development will unfold in three phases at a total estimated cost of Rs 778.17 crore. The first phase, costing Rs 600.47 crore, will be followed by the second phase (2028-2033) with a projected expense of Rs 100.02 crore. The third phase (2034-2039) is expected to cost Rs 77.68 crore.

The layout for Sannidhanam respects the area's spiritual and cultural heritage, dividing it into eight zones. It incorporates two open plazas for better crowd management while ensuring unobstructed views of the sacred Makaravilakku.

Development plans for the Truck Route focus on enhancing the safety and comfort of pilgrims traveling via the forest route. Features include shelters, rest areas, an emergency vehicle lane, and buffer zones for ecological restoration. The estimated cost of this development is Rs 47.97 crore, with Rs 32.88 crore for Phase 1 and Rs 15.50 crore for Phase 2.

The Pampa development, integral to the project, has a total estimated cost of Rs 207.48 crore, including Rs 184.75 crore for Phase 1 and Rs 22.73 crore for Phase 2 (2028-2033).

Together, the upgrades for Pampa and the Truck Route amount to Rs 255.45 crore, making them a significant part of the Sabarimala Master Plan aimed at improving infrastructure, crowd management, and ecological balance.

