Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan supports bringing UCC

New Delhi: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has supported bringing a Uniform Civil Code and said anyone who has sworn to the constitution will never oppose it.

Asked about his opinion on the Uniform Civil Code , he said, "Anyone who has sworn to the Constitution will not say that it should not come." "The Hindu code is already there, did it bring uniformity in Hindus, Sikhs and Jains? We are a country of diversity," Khan said at the Agenda Aaj Tak programme. "Uniform civil code is not about marriages or customs... It is about equal justice." "There are cases where people have converted to have two wives. I will not name anyone," he said.

On the recent controversy around hijab, he said, "Who is stopping from wearing a burqa? This is a free nation. But institutions also have the right to have their dress code.

"There are institutions that allow hijab, one can go there," he said.

Commenting on the Shah Bano case, Khan, who quit the Congress in 1986 because of his differences with the leadership over its handling of the issue, said he stands by his views.

"I had said that making a law is not a big deal, law can be changed by Parliament in the future... but the people who speak against the country, people who support violence, bowing to them was a crime against the nation according to me," he said. Meanwhile, showing no signs of relenting, Arif reiterated that the UGC rules will prevail in the running of the universities, not just in Kerala, but all across the states in the country.