MyVoice: Views of our readers 3rd March 2026

Honour killing is a national shame

The barbaric caste cruelty and heinous murder of Surya Prakash, minutes after his inter-caste love marriage with Sandhya, a progressive deputy tahsildar in East Godavari has shocked the entire nation. Hats off to Sandhya, who courageously chose love over outdated caste barriers. But her brother’s caste rage led to extinguishing an innocent life, which is highly condemnable.

The medieval mindsets have no place in India. Even the media should stop calling these murders as honour killing. Whose honour? Does it mean that the deceased has had no honour?

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad-10

Laying the groundwork early

With reference to the article, “Why foundational skills & early hands-on learning matter” (THI March 2). The article rightly points out that adaptability, critical thinking, and resilience are not built overnight nor handed over with a degree certificate. In an age when automation and AI are changing the rules of the game, relying solely on higher education is like putting all our eggs in one basket. Hands-on learning in laboratories and experiential classrooms help students learn the ropes early and boost their self-confidence.

When students understand how different components interact, they begin to see the bigger picture instead of missing the forest for the trees. Of course, colleges fine-tune talent, but schools plant the seeds. As the author aptly conveys, fostering experimentation and resilience early on ensures that students are ready to hit the ground in an unpredictable world.

Raju Kolluru, Kakinada

Time CBSE reorients itself

As a chemistry and biology tutor for CBSE Class 10 students, I am disappointed at the easy and straightforward questions that were asked in the Class 10 Science board exams. The CBSE Board released its sample paper for 2025-26 exams last July. They included 50 per cent competency-based questions. As teachers, we upgraded ourselves and prepared our students accordingly.

We made our students solve sample papers and competence focussed questions. However, the questions asked in the science paper that was held on February 25 were very easy. They hardly required the students to think analytically and apply the concepts. Issuing Competency-based sample papers but giving easy questions does not serve any real purpose. Another thing which bothers me as a private tutor is that NCERT syllabus is not upgraded.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad-50

Justice Maheshwari is bang on

With reference to the report titled “SC judge Justice Maheshwari exhorts citizens to stick to pleasant truth” (THI March 2), I wish to underscore the judge’s poignant reminder that we must speak the truth with a silver tongue, choosing words that are pleasant and constructive rather than wielding a double‑edged sword of harsh untruths.

Justice Maheshwari, quoting Manu Smriti, urged citizens to cut the Gordian knot of misinformation by embracing the eternal law of right conduct-speaking truth that does not sow seeds of discord or cause unnecessary harm. She warns that morphing images and false information can fan the flames of social discord and violate privacy. I applaud the judge’s call to walk the tightrope of free speech wisely, ensuring that the digital arena becomes a platform for pleasant truth and not a breeding ground for cyber‑abuse.

Raju Kolluru, Kakinada

Prioritise judicial reforms

In the Delhi liquor scam case, the alleged accused Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha and others have been given a clean chit by the Delhi High Court. If they were innocent and no case could be made against them then why were they arrested in the first place?

Now if the CBI or the ED appeal against the verdict in the Supreme Court and they are found guilty, will all of them be arrested again? It seems like there is no clarity in the way judicial pronouncements have been made. Judicial reforms should investigate this aspect. Justice delivery cannot and should at no cost be compromised or diluted.

N R Raghuram, Hyderabad