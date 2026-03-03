Age appropriateness critical while introducing AI in schools

From chatbots to voice assistants and educational apps, artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly becoming part of everyday life for many families. This rapidly evolving technology offers a multitude of exciting opportunities for children to learn and engage with the world in new ways. In hindsight, it also brings with it serious risks, says a website post on UNICEF. One cannot disagree with this point. According to Ying Xu, Assistant Professor of AI in Learning and Education at Harvard University, “We’ve seen two consistent patterns.

Children are often curious about how things work, including AI, and that curiosity makes these conversations easier than many adults expect. And even preschool-aged children can understand simple ideas about what AI is and what it can and cannot do. Introducing such basics early can help them feel more comfortable and confident when they encounter AI tools in their everyday environments.” Indian education experts echo similar sentiments. Schools should integrate artificial intelligence education and awareness in an age-appropriate manner across classes, but access should be allowed to only vetted AI tools within secure school ecosystems, they add. Shishir Jaipuria, Chairman, Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions, said schools must educate students about data privacy, misinformation, algorithmic bias and intellectual property.

“Schools should integrate AI education and awareness in an age-appropriate manner across grades. Access should be allowed to only vet AI tools within secure school ecosystems. To effectively make AI usage safe for students, teachers must be upskilled for a better understanding of the guardrails required,” he said.

Jaipuria noted that the implications of AI usage on schoolchildren can be manifold. Too much dependence on AI for ready-made answers may lead to students suspending their own critical thinking and problem-solving abilities. This intellectual outsourcing must be avoided. Moreover, there is a real risk of misinformation because of incorrect AI-generated content.

Deepfakes are hard to detect and may lead children to believe false information as facts. Algorithmic bias can also reflect in AI responses in terms of gender, racial and cultural biases,” he added. Alka Kapur, Principal of Modern Public School, in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh, said introducing age-appropriate digital literacy programmes is the most prudent way to open the world of AI to the students. These programmes enable students to learn about AI, its benefits, the potential risks involved in its usage and most importantly, the AI ethics. When introduced thoughtfully, AI becomes a powerful ally rather than a double-edged sword.

The biggest contribution of schools and educators can be in setting clear guidelines for responsible AI use and monitoring digital activities. “Teachers should be trained to guide students in using AI as a learning tool rather than a shortcut,” he said, adding that while AI can be a valuable learning aid, it is not without its pitfalls. “One major risk is overdependence on artificial intelligence as excessive reliance on AI may prevent students from putting on their thinking caps and making independent efforts.”

Another risk is the exposure to misinformation since AI tools may sometimes provide inaccurate or misleading information without verifying its authenticity,” Kapur said. With technological obsolescence a constant in modern society’s existence, it would be very important to see how academic institutions with a bunch of curious children harness their potential without raising undue curiosity about what the other side of hi-tech existence is all about, before they are ready to learn and absorb its merits and demerits.