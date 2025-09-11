Kerala HC clears Global Ayyappa Sangamam

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted permission to the Travancore Devaswom Board to conduct the 'Global Ayyappa Sangamam', while laying down stringent conditions to safeguard the sanctity of Sabarimala and the rights of ordinary devotees.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the event, scheduled for September 20, with petitioners alleging that it was being organised by individuals who do not believe in Lord Ayyappa and had previously called for the eradication of Sanatan Dharma.

They argued that hosting such a programme in the vicinity of religious institutions violated laws barring non-religious functions near places of worship. Concerns were also raised about alleged misuse of temple funds and the absence of true Ayyappa devotees - those who undertake penance and follow rituals - from the invitee list, which was said to comprise largely political leaders.

While petitioners maintained that all sponsorship money raised in the name of Lord Ayyappa legally belongs to the deity and must be used solely for temple purposes, the government countered that the Sangamam was neither unconstitutional nor in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution.

It also stated that neither the state nor the Devaswom Board would spend public funds, with expenses being met entirely through sponsorships.

Delivering its crucial order, the High Court ruled that the Global Ayyappa Sangamam can go ahead, but with clear safeguards.

The court directed that the sanctity of the holy Pampa must be preserved and that nothing harmful to nature should occur.

It stressed that the rights of ordinary devotees must not be infringed and that participants in the Sangamam should not receive special privileges at Sabarimala.

Importantly, the bench ordered the organisers to submit a detailed income and expenditure report within 45 days, ensuring full financial transparency.

The verdict comes amid political sparring, with the opposition Congress-led UDF accusing the ruling CPI(M)-led government of seeking mileage in the name of Sabarimala, a charge the Left has rejected, framing the summit as an initiative to unite believers against communalism.

By making its approval conditional, the High Court has attempted to strike a balance - allowing the landmark event to proceed while upholding accountability, environmental protection, and the rights of pilgrims.



