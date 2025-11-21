Kerala HC moots statewide alert system to trace missing persons

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday has proposed the creation of a statewide mechanism to disseminate information about missing persons to every citizen, in an effort to improve search effectiveness and locate individuals quickly, especially during the crucial “golden period”.

The suggestion came from a Division Bench comprising Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice M.B. Snehalatha while hearing a habeas corpus plea filed by Santon Lama seeking to trace his father, Suraj Lama. Suraj, who arrived in Kochi from Kuwait on October 5, has been missing since then.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted under the Court’s orders, is currently leading the probe.

The Court had earlier impleaded the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit and the Social Justice Department to aid the investigation.

During Friday’s hearing, the Bench expressed concern that the missing man could be nearby but unable to communicate his identity.

“We have a lurking suspicion that the alleged detune may be still available very close by but remaining untraced only because he is unable to express himself,” the judges observed.

The Court highlighted the growing number of cases where people disappear without a trace and stressed the importance of a centralised, real-time information-sharing network.

“We are of the view that information about him must be able to be circulated to every citizen in Kerala. We are not sure if there is any such mechanism either with the police or any other authority. If not, we certainly recommend such a mechanism,” the Bench noted.

It added that such a system would enable citizens to quickly provide clues to the police, allowing them to act without losing valuable time.

The Government Pleader informed the court that he would consult the Police Department and other agencies on the practicality of implementing such a system.

He also confirmed that investigators are actively pursuing leads, including unverified sightings of the missing man eating at shops and interacting with locals.

The counsel representing the petitioner told the court that the family continues their own search and is enduring immense emotional strain.

The Bench acknowledged the distress and assured, “The court will not rest until we are able to trace his father.”

The matter will be taken up again on December 1 for further consideration.