Kerala High Court stalls chopper service to Sabarimala

Kerala High Court on Tuesday restrained the aviation companies from offering pilgrims helicopter service to Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala.

Directing the government to take measures in this regard, the court also directed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the hill shrine, not to give any pilgrim the VIP considerations at the hill shrine.

A Division Bench of the High Court gave this order while considering a suo motu case taken up by it following a report over the advertisement related to a helicopter service.

