Kerala High Court stays announcement of KEAM entrance results

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed the publication of the results of the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance examination results till further notice.

KEAM is the entrance examination for admission to professional courses in the state.

The court's order came as it heard a bunch of petitions filed by the CBSE school managements and students who demanded the final rank list for the KEAM should be based only on the performance in the KEAM examination.

The petitioners pointed out as the Class 12 final examinations were not held and to prepare the final KEAM rank list on basis of the marks that was given in the Class 12 examination and the marks secured in the KEAM entrance examination would not be fair.

Counsel for the government, however, informed the court that as yet there has been no decision taken on the manner in which the rank list should be prepared, and it would be taken very soon.

The court directed the authorities not to announce the results until further notice and posted the case for further hearing next week.