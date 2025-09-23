Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-486 Results 2025 – Win ₹1 Crore Today

The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced today’s Sthree Sakthi SS-486 lottery draw from Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. Thousands of hopeful players are checking their tickets as live results roll in.

Today’s Prizes:

1st Prize: ₹1 Crore

2nd Prize: ₹30 Lakh

3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹500

8th Prize: ₹200 (last four digits drawn 92 times)

9th Prize: ₹100 (last four digits drawn 144 times)

How to Check Results:

Draws are held every Tuesday after 3 PM.

Official updates are on the Kerala Lottery website.

Winners can also download the full PDF of results later in the day.

About Kerala Lottery:

Kerala Lottery is one of India’s oldest and most trusted state lotteries, known for transparent draws and large prize pools.

Lotteries are games of chance. Play responsibly. This information is for awareness only; Times Now does not encourage lottery participation.