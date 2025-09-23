  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-486 Results 2025 – Win ₹1 Crore Today

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-486 Results 2025 – Win ₹1 Crore Today
x

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-486 Results 2025 – Win ₹1 Crore Today

Highlights

Check the latest results of Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-486. Live updates, prize details, and official PDF download available. Win up to ₹1 Crore!

The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced today’s Sthree Sakthi SS-486 lottery draw from Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. Thousands of hopeful players are checking their tickets as live results roll in.

Today’s Prizes:

  • 1st Prize: ₹1 Crore
  • 2nd Prize: ₹30 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh
  • Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
  • 4th Prize: ₹5,000
  • 5th Prize: ₹2,000
  • 6th Prize: ₹1,000
  • 7th Prize: ₹500
  • 8th Prize: ₹200 (last four digits drawn 92 times)
  • 9th Prize: ₹100 (last four digits drawn 144 times)

How to Check Results:

  • Draws are held every Tuesday after 3 PM.
  • Official updates are on the Kerala Lottery website.
  • Winners can also download the full PDF of results later in the day.

About Kerala Lottery:

Kerala Lottery is one of India’s oldest and most trusted state lotteries, known for transparent draws and large prize pools.

Lotteries are games of chance. Play responsibly. This information is for awareness only; Times Now does not encourage lottery participation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick