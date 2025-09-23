Live
- Tractor sales to grow 4-7 pc in FY26, 2-wheeler industry also set for healthy growth: Report
- From exam halls to interview rooms: Bridging the confidence gap in students
- 71st National Awards: SRK, Vikrant Massey receive Best Actor award from President Droupadi Murmu
- CM Rekha Gupta, ministers partake in cleanliness drive, remove garbage from Ring Road
- MP creates 354 senior resident doctors posts in key govt hospitals
- Overnight Hair Wraps and Braids: Wake Up to Smooth, Frizz-Free Hair
- Bank to return Rs 16.38 crore illegally withdrawn from Agartala civic body's account: CM Saha
- Elton John loses his house to a young singer
- GST 2.0 rate cuts to propel growth across sectors in Tamil Nadu
- BJD stages massive protest against curtailment of Panchayati Raj powers in Odisha
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-486 Results 2025 – Win ₹1 Crore Today
Highlights
Check the latest results of Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-486. Live updates, prize details, and official PDF download available. Win up to ₹1 Crore!
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced today’s Sthree Sakthi SS-486 lottery draw from Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. Thousands of hopeful players are checking their tickets as live results roll in.
Today’s Prizes:
- 1st Prize: ₹1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: ₹30 Lakh
- 3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh
- Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
- 4th Prize: ₹5,000
- 5th Prize: ₹2,000
- 6th Prize: ₹1,000
- 7th Prize: ₹500
- 8th Prize: ₹200 (last four digits drawn 92 times)
- 9th Prize: ₹100 (last four digits drawn 144 times)
How to Check Results:
- Draws are held every Tuesday after 3 PM.
- Official updates are on the Kerala Lottery website.
- Winners can also download the full PDF of results later in the day.
About Kerala Lottery:
Kerala Lottery is one of India’s oldest and most trusted state lotteries, known for transparent draws and large prize pools.
Lotteries are games of chance. Play responsibly. This information is for awareness only; Times Now does not encourage lottery participation.
Next Story