Kerala Nurse Ended Up Her Own Life As Her Plans To Start A New Work In Sweden Are Derailed

A 27-year-old nurse, Nimmy of Manimala Vazhoor East Aanakuthi in Kerala's Kottayam district ended up her life after her plans to fly to Sweden, where she had obtained a job, were thrown into doubt due to travel bans and restrictions imposed by numerous nations. This is another heart-wrenching instance that took away a life due to the fear of the pandemic.



Nimmy has been employed as a nurse in a Karnataka hospital. She recently accepted a position as a nurse in Sweden. While cases of the new Covid variety, Omicron had came out in Botswana and various places around the world, she was actively making plans for her upcoming trip. Her plans to visit Sweden were thwarted when numerous nations imposed travel bans and restrictions in an attempt to stem the spread of the illness. According to some sources, her husband Roshan had lately lost his job. As a result, the couple's survival depended on Nimmy's new employment.

On the night of November 28, Nimmy was discovered hanged at her in-house. law's She was transported to a private hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Nimmy's father, Prakashan, stated in his police complaint that Nimmy had no problems at her in-house. law's Prakashan had gone to Roshan's residence a day before she died and stayed there for a night before returning. Nimmy's mother Mariamma works in Israel and the family is awaiting her arrival to perform the funeral ceremony.