- TN CM announces Rs 560 cr relief for paddy crop loss to farmers
- Bengal to use only electric vehicles in administrative functioning
- SC refuses to interfere with order to release Cauvery water to TN, protests erupt in Karnataka
- Land-for-job scam: After Lalu, sanctions against 3 more obtained, CBI tells Delhi court
- IndiGo & British Airways sign codeshare agreement
- I and B ministry advisory to all TV channels, no to persons with terrorism charges in debates
- India continues to help SL’s crippled railway, completes projects worth over $1bn
- HDFC MF gets Reserve Bank nod for hiking stake in Federal Bank, Equitas SFB, 3 other lenders
- Adani Group bags Rs 13,888 crore worth contracts for smart meter installation in Maharashtra
"Keraleeyam" to showcase Kerala's strengths and potentials before world, says CM Vijayan
Highlights
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the state government's ambitious "Keraleeyam 2023" programme would be an "unparalleled event"
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the state government's ambitious "Keraleeyam 2023" programme would be an "unparalleled event" that would showcase the state's strengths and potentials before the world.
The week-long mega event highlighting the state's agro-industrial development and its cultural ethos is scheduled to begin on November 1, Kerala Formation Day.
The CM was speaking after unveiling the 'Keraleeyam' logo, website, and organisation committee office here.
