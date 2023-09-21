"Keraleeyam" to showcase Kerala's strengths and potentials before world, says CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the state government's ambitious "Keraleeyam 2023" programme would be an "unparalleled event" that would showcase the state's strengths and potentials before the world.

The week-long mega event highlighting the state's agro-industrial development and its cultural ethos is scheduled to begin on November 1, Kerala Formation Day.

The CM was speaking after unveiling the 'Keraleeyam' logo, website, and organisation committee office here.