Key Highlights And Preparations For The G20 Summit In Delhi: World Leaders Arrive, Traffic Measures In Place, And International Focus

The G20 Summit is set to commence within the next 24 hours, with world leaders such as US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak scheduled to arrive at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday. The Delhi Police have issued advanced advisories, resulting in traffic measures being implemented today in various areas of Delhi.

The New Delhi district will be strictly closed to the general public and tourists for the next three days (from 8th to 10th September), with only emergency services allowed. Notably, Delhi has been beautified with murals, statues, fountains, and greenery on the streets, including a monumental statue of Nataraja placed in front of the G20 Summit venue at Pragati Maidan.



Meanwhile, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan expressed the view that having Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participate in the G20 Summit, hosted under India's Presidency, would be a positive development.

Sullivan emphasized the value of President Zelenskyy addressing international forums and commended his persistent efforts to engage with world leaders. He also mentioned recent interactions in Jeddah, where key G20 countries, including those from the Global South, met with Ukrainian representatives to discuss principles such as peace, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.



Furthermore, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced her intention to work towards garnering support at the G20 summit in India for increased lending resources for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

This initiative aims to assist member countries in dealing with various global challenges, including the provision of new IMF quota resources. Yellen underscored the progress made by the World Bank and other multilateral development banks in expanding lending resources to address pressing global issues such as climate change, pandemics, and other crises over the past year.

