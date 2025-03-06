Live
Just In
Khalistani Extremists Attempt Attack on Jaishankar’s Convoy in London
India Strongly Condemns Security Lapse
Khalistani separatists attempted to attack the convoy of India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during his visit to London. The extremists also insulted the Indian national flag, sparking strong condemnation from the Indian government.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed deep anger over the security lapse and has demanded strict action against those responsible. The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of Indian diplomats and officials abroad.
India has urged the UK government to take immediate measures against the extremist elements involved in the act of vandalism and ensure the protection of Indian representatives on British soil. The MEA reiterated that such anarchic forces will not be tolerated and called for decisive action against those threatening India's sovereignty.