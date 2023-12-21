Live
Just In
Kharge chairs CWC meeting at party HQs, nod for BJY 2.0 likely
The Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, is holding a meeting at the party headquarters where a decision on the Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 will be taken.
The CWC meeting is being chaired by party President Mallikarjun Kharge, and attended by senior leaders like CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K.C. Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and several others are also present.
A party source said that the meeting may give the nod for the Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0. The source said that the yatra might begin from the second week of January from the northeast and will go till Gujarat in the next 50 days in a hybrid mode, including padyatra and bus yatra.
Besides the Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0, several other decisions will also be taken.