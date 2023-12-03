  • Menu
Kharge congratulates TPCC for Supermash Victory. Says will review and revive Cong in states where they lost

Kharge congratulates TPCC for Supermash Victory. Says will review and revive Cong in states where they lost
New Delhi: After a landslide victory in Telangana by achieving supermash victory, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday expressed gratitude towards all those who voted in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

New Delhi: After a landslide victory in Telangana by achieving supermash victory, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday expressed gratitude towards all those who voted in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.



In a statement posted on his X handle which was shared by AICC to Hans India, he thanked the people of Telangana for the mandate they have given the party. He expressed gratitude to those who voted for Congress in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, acknowledging their unsatisfactory results but expressing their commitment to rebuilding and reviving themselves in these regions.

He went on to say that the Congress Party was fully engaged in the elections in these four states. Furthermore, he commended many people who worked relentlessly for Congress to win. He further stated that, rather than being disheartened by this defeat, we, together with INDIA parties, must begin preparing for the Lok Sabha elections with gusto.

