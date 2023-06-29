Live
Kharge meets Australian High Commissioner, German envoy
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday met Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell and German Ambassador Dr. Philipp Ackermann and discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties.
Taking to Twitter, Kharge said: "India and Australia have several commonalities, which serve as a foundation for closer cooperation and multifaceted interaction. Our strategic partnership has grown in strength and in importance. Australia’s High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell met me, as we discussed ways to deepen the relationship between the two countries."
He also attached pictures from the meeting.
Sharing the details of his meeting with the German Ambassador, Kharge said: "India was amongst the first countries to establish diplomatic ties with the Federal Republic of Germany. Today, Germany is amongst India’s most valued partners, both bilaterally and in the global context.
"Met Dr. Philipp Ackermann, Ambassador of Germany in India, and deliberated upon the deepening strategic partnership between the two countries founded upon common democratic principles and marked by a high degree of trust and mutual respect."